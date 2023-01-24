Liquor Sale to be Prohibited on THESE Days in Delhi Till March | Details

Dry day has been declared on six days up to March in Delhi, when liquor sale at over 550 vends across the city will be prohibited. The sale of liquor will also be prohibited at bars and restaurants on Republic Day (January 26), according to a statement of the Delhi government on Monday.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants are not allowed to serve liquor on three national holidays — Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Upcoming Dry Days in Delhi:

The coming dry days in Delhi, when liquor sale will be prohibited, are on

-January 26 (Republic Day),

-February 5 (Guru Ravidas Jayanti),

-February 15 (Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti),

-February 18 (Maha Shivaratri)

-March 8 (Holi), and

-March 30 (Ram Navami)

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. Under the currently operational old excise regime that replaced the Excise Policy 2021-22 on September 1 last year, there are 21 dry days.

The number of dry days under the Excise Policy 2021-22 were reduced to three only, inviting strong reactions from the BJP on the ruling AAP over liquor vends opening on religious festivals.

(With PTI inputs)

