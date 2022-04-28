LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Karunya Plus KN-418 Winning Numbers for April 28; First Prize Rs 80 Lakh!

LIVE KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the much-anticipated live results of the Karunya Plus KN-418 lottery today, April 28 from 3 pm. The Karunya Plus KN-418 lucky draw results will be released on the official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed lottery results will be available at 4 pm today. To make it easy for participants, the results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Kerala state government will hold the lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery junction.

A quick look at the cash prizes on offer

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN-418 lucky draw this Thursday will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-418 will receive Rs 1 lakh from the Kerala State Lottery Department. In addition, a lucky consolation reward of Rs 8,000 is being awarded.

Instructions for claiming the cash prizes can be found here:

Participants must match their ticket numbers in the Karunya Plus KN-418 lucky draw winning list when the results are published. It is strongly advised that the winning numbers be checked with both the Kerala lottery website and the Kerala Government Gazette.

Following the confirmation of the lottery ticket numbers, ticket holders should keep in mind that they must submit their winning tickets within 30 days of the result announcement.

Make sure the ticket is in good condition, as tickets that are damaged may not be accepted. It should also be noted that the lottery winnings will be credited to winners after statutory tax deductions, if any, have been applied to the total.

Winners of the Karunya Plus KN-418 lucky draw who win Rs 5,000 or more must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Whereas, individuals who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery retailer in the state.

