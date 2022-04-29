LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Nirmal NR 274 Winning Numbers for April 29; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 274 live result will be announced today, April 29, at 3 p.m. Ticket holders can view the results at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net, the official website of the Kerala lottery department.

The detailed result of the Nirmal NR 274 lottery will be released at 4 p.m. To make things easier for the participants, the lottery results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Take a look at the enticing cash rewards on offer:

Advertisement

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR 274 will receive Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third-place winner would receive Rs 1 lakh.

The lottery’s fourth, fifth, and sixth prize winners will earn Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, and Rs 500, respectively. The winner of seventh place would receive Rs 100. The lottery department is also offering a lucky consolation reward of Rs 8,000.

What is the procedure for claiming the cash prize? Instructions are available here:

When the results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette or made available on the lottery department’s website, individuals must check and match their ticket number with the winning numbers.

The winning tickets must then be handed to the Kerala lottery headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Make sure that the winning tickets are in good condition and have not been tampered with.

Lottery winners must provide valid identification documents as well as passport-sized pictures for identification verification in order to claim their prize money.

Advertisement

Winners of the Nirmal NR 274 lucky draw who win Rs 5,000 or more must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win less than Rs 5,000, on the other hand, can go to any authorised lottery retailer in the state to receive their winnings.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.