Live Mortar Shell Found by Locals, Defused in J&K's Budgam District

An old live mortar shell was found on Monday in J&K’s Tosamaidan tourist destination in Budgam district.

Police sources said the live shell was found by the locals who informed the police about it.

“A bomb disposal squad was called in and the mortar shell was successfully defused," police said. A Tosamaidan was the Army’s artillery range practice area for 50 years in the past.

This artillery range practice area was abandoned by the Army and the local tourist department is maintaining the area now.

