Kerala Lottery Sambad STHREE SAKTHI SS-342 Result for December 6 Out; Check Details

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-342 today on Tuesday, December 6 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
1055 2393 3170 3728 5130 5400 5786 6256 6427 6872 6918 8189 8259 8473 8670 8741 8837 9723 9805 9945
1464 2352 2474 2822 3092 4996 6840 7328 7603 9628
0040 0248 1242 1664 2557 2942 3157 4204 7036 7180 7752 7812 8358 8367 8841 9173 9283 9320
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 06.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
8269 8296 8629 8692
8926 8962 2869 2896
2689 2698 2986 2968
6829 6892 6289 6298
6982 6928 9826 9862
9286 9268 9682 9628
Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-342 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
