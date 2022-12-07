LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad FIFTY FIFTY FF-27 Result for December 7; Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF 27 today on Wednesday, December 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 07.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

7908 7980 7098 7089

7890 7809 9708 9780

9078 9087 9870 9807

0798 0789 0978 0987

0879 0897 8790 8709

8970 8907 8079 8097

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF 27 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF 27 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

