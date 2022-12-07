LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad FIFTY FIFTY FF-27 Result for December 7; Winners List

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 16:16 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF 27 today on Wednesday, December 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
0065 0228 0317 0678 0684 0812 0886 0894 0951 1026 1027 1231 1290 1329 1463 1473 1604 1748 1846 1980 2000 2035 2086 2118 2241 2340 2417 2462 2696 2852 2854 2936 3082 3091 3122 3128 3151 3173 3180 3219 3283 3385 3461 3582 3590 3669 3926 4010 4071 4076 4115 4348 4375 4516 4535 4827 4851 4881 4895 5043 5139 5185 5309 5311 5408 5547 5583 5595 5831 6000 6018 6041 6070 6267 6279 6352 6370 6388 6397 6440 6597 6663 6746 6806 6945 7099 7167 7175 7214 7332 7336 7469 7485 7519 7525 7537 7723 7765 7804 7814 7833 7839 7851 8093 8214 8263 8334 8576 8766 8805 8817 8994 9048 9109 9181 9335 9355 9358 9359 9587 9621 9635 9810 9843 9844 9859
0106 0113 0161 0267 0271 0300 0313 0430 0476 0577 0611 0727 0771 0778 0792 0964 1001 1017 1479 1557 1636 1721 1895 1918 1933 1955 2042 2139 2153 2298 2315 2341 2599 2867 3188 3399 3500 3533 3548 3922 4043 4160 4296 4326 4358 4378 4623 4880 4916 4943 5005 5039 5087 5151 5212 5323 5685 5816 5913 6026 6198 6237 6364 6538 6843 6883 6961 7015 7021 7213 7262 7330 7349 7486 7642 7682 7732 7749 7842 7847 7878 7881 8182 8190 8259 8275 8615 8625 8736 8933 9477 9483 9539 9600 9780 9934
0128 0330 0560 0573 0622 1480 1806 1863 2162 2842 3298 3836 4477 4700 4738 5241 5588 6342 6402 6511 7156 8114 8510 8590
1679 2615 3816 3949 5030 6553 6569 6845 6954 7983 8777 9402
FB 476675 FC 476675
FD 476675 FE 476675
FF 476675 FG 476675
FH 476675 FJ 476675
FK 476675 FL 476675 FM 476675
9405 3000 4182 0627 9295 4006 5847 6897 5273 1004 0242 8098 6387 4830 8285 8525 2092 5773 6416 6679 6333 0355 7911
