LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad FIFTY FIFTY FF-27 Result for December 7; Winners List

LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad FIFTY FIFTY FF-27 Result for December 7; Winners List

Kerala Fifty Fifty FF 27 Lottery Result 2022 Live Updates: Check full list of winning numbers of Fifty Fifty FF 27 lottery for Wednesday, December 7 here

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Wednesday, December 7: Fifty Fifty FF 27 Results Today on Wednesday; You Can Win Rs 1 Crore

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 16:16 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF 27 today on Wednesday, December 7 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More

Dec 07, 2022 15:50 IST

IN PICS: Full List of Lucky Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

Dec 07, 2022 15:48 IST

Lucky numbers for 7th prize worth Rs 100

0065  0228  0317  0678  0684  0812  0886  0894  0951  1026  1027  1231  1290  1329  1463  1473  1604  1748  1846  1980  2000  2035  2086  2118  2241  2340  2417  2462  2696  2852  2854  2936  3082  3091  3122  3128  3151  3173  3180  3219  3283  3385  3461  3582  3590  3669  3926  4010  4071  4076  4115  4348  4375  4516  4535  4827  4851  4881  4895  5043  5139  5185  5309  5311  5408  5547  5583  5595  5831  6000  6018  6041  6070  6267  6279  6352  6370  6388  6397  6440  6597  6663  6746  6806  6945  7099  7167  7175  7214  7332  7336  7469  7485  7519  7525  7537  7723  7765  7804  7814  7833  7839  7851  8093  8214  8263  8334  8576  8766  8805  8817  8994  9048  9109  9181  9335  9355  9358  9359  9587  9621  9635  9810  9843  9844  9859

Dec 07, 2022 15:36 IST

Lucky numbers for 6th prize worth Rs 500

0106  0113  0161  0267  0271  0300  0313  0430  0476  0577  0611  0727  0771  0778  0792  0964  1001  1017  1479  1557  1636  1721  1895  1918  1933  1955  2042  2139  2153  2298  2315  2341  2599  2867  3188  3399  3500  3533  3548  3922  4043  4160  4296  4326  4358  4378  4623  4880  4916  4943  5005  5039  5087  5151  5212  5323  5685  5816  5913  6026  6198  6237  6364  6538  6843  6883  6961  7015  7021  7213  7262  7330  7349  7486  7642  7682  7732  7749  7842  7847  7878  7881  8182  8190  8259  8275  8615  8625  8736  8933  9477  9483  9539  9600  9780  9934

Dec 07, 2022 15:23 IST

Lucky numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 1,000

0128  0330  0560  0573  0622  1480  1806  1863  2162  2842  3298  3836  4477  4700  4738  5241  5588  6342  6402  6511  7156  8114  8510  8590

Dec 07, 2022 15:22 IST

Lucky numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 2,000

1679  2615  3816  3949  5030  6553  6569  6845  6954  7983  8777  9402

Dec 07, 2022 15:13 IST

Lucky numbers for Consolation prize worth Rs 8,000

FB 476675  FC 476675

FD 476675  FE 476675

FF 476675  FG 476675

FH 476675  FJ 476675

FK 476675  FL 476675  FM 476675

Dec 07, 2022 15:13 IST

Lucky numbers for 3rd prize worth Rs 5,000

9405  3000  4182  0627  9295  4006  5847  6897  5273  1004  0242  8098  6387  4830  8285  8525  2092  5773 6416  6679  6333  0355  7911

Dec 07, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky number for 2nd prize of Rs 10 Lakh is FG 203200

Dec 07, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky number for 1st prize of Rs 1 Crore is FA 476675

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

