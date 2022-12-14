LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-28 Declared; Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Fifty Fifty FF-28 today on Wednesday, December 14 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 1 crore, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE Updates of the lucky draw here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 GUESSING NUMBERS

Advertisement

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 14.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

9832 9823 9382 9328

9283 9238 8932 8923

8392 8329 8293 8239

3982 3928 3892 3829

3298 3289 2983 2938

2893 2839 2398 2389

ALSO READ: What is DpBOSS? Winning Numbers for December 14 Satta Matka

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 1 Croee

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 5,00

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lucky Numbers for December 14 Satta King Games

HOW TO CHECK KERALA FIFTY FIFTY FF-28 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Advertisement

Check LIVE Updates of Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Fifty Fifty FF-28 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Fifty Fifty FF-28 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Read all the Latest India News here