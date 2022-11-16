Home » News » India » LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Akshaya AK-575 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 16. Check LIVE Updates here from 3 PM

By: News Desk

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 11:05 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-575 Today Results: The first prize winner of Akshaya AK-575 will get Rs 70 Lakh. (Images: Shutterstock)
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000.

ALSO READ: Kerala Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result on Sunday, November 20; First Prize Rs 10 Crore!

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-575 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-575 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 16.11.2022 Lottery is ending with

8593         8539         8953            8935

8359         8395        5893             5839

5983         5938        5389             5398

9853         9835         9583            9538

9385          9358        3859            3895

3589         3598        3985             3958

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-575 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-575 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-575 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-575 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  1. Monsoon Bumper
  2. Christmas New Year Bumper
  3. Summer Bumper
  4. Vishu Bumper
  5. Thiruvonam Bumper
  6. Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG

Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88

Cost of ticket: Rs 250

First Prize: Rs 10 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

Eighth Prize: Rs 500

first published: November 16, 2022, 11:05 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 11:05 IST
