Home / News / India / LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!
Live now

LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Check Live Updates of Akshaya AK-575 Lottery Result for Wednesday, November 16 Below:

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Wednesday, November 16: Akshaya AK-575 Results Today on Wednesday; You Can Win Rs 70 lakh, Kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today Akshaya AK-575, kerala lottery result list, kerala lottery result today Akshaya AK-575, kerala lottery result today live, kerala lottery result live, lottery result today, kerala lottery today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery today results live today

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 15:57 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Advertisement

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More

Nov 16, 2022 15:57 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 7

9168  9538  2956  4848  7957  0712  3195  6015  8698  6198  9302  6795  1510  4426  5101

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:55 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 6

3490 9227 4229 5844 1468 6244 8147 4330 8828 6180 0401 9132 9328 6225 5814 5571 2383 9045

To Be Continued…

Advertisement
Nov 16, 2022 15:53 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 5

5401  4038  2881  9164  1094  0506  0609  3711  7082  1701  8941  7887  9664  1366  5526  2235  4318  2714

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:51 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 4

8932  7276  6914  9319  3337  0290  8515  0910  7908  7584  0310  8089  6444  8141  6139  7900  5148  7488

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:50 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 3

7988  1011  6010  9159  3511  4881  0535  9566  3201  0056  8390  7658  9989  8879  3793  4883  3310  9892

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:48 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 2

7997  2314  5935  9437  5920  3127  7044  3813  5558  9123  8511  4768  2402  5123  7711  7214  9933  3112

To Be Continued…

Advertisement
Nov 16, 2022 15:46 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th prize of Rs 100 are... PART 1

3815 7977 6591 7469 4457 6988 2402 6961 4536 4456 4710 0108 4598 0642 1689 4503 4294 6311

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:42 IST

Lucky Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

Nov 16, 2022 15:42 IST

Lucky Numbers for 4th and 5th Prize

(Image:www.keralalotteryresult)
Nov 16, 2022 15:41 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 7th Prize Of Rs 500

0149 0155 0301 0314 0456 0805 0924 0975 1248 1602 1698 2030 2081 2435 2476 2597 2675 2683 3062 3330 3558 3624 3661 3684 4111 4594 4617 4626 4834 4917 5030 5388 5545 5713 6027 6119 6184 6257 6321 6430 6561 6620 6905 6988 7156 7633 7634 7701 7757 7883 7886 8081 8125 8229 8567 8695 8701 8708 8770 8818 8979 9114 9136 9163 9348 9356 9363 9520 9655 9689 9694 9702

Nov 16, 2022 15:39 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th prize of Rs 500 are... PART 3

2597  3558  0301  5388  2435  3062  7633  0456  8081  9363  3661 9136  8770  6119  0149  7634  8695  7757…

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:38 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th prize of Rs 500 are... PART 2

4917  6430  6905  9348  2081  0924  4111  7156  4594  8701  8708  6988  4626  3330  6257  6561  9520  2675  5545  5713  9655  9163  9702  7701  8818  1602  3684  9694  4617  8979  8567  4834  2476  9114  0805  6620…

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:34 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th prize of Rs 500 are... PART 1

3624 7883 0314 9356 6321 1698 2030 1248 7886 9689 8229 5030 6027 6184 0975 2683 8125 0155…

To Be Continued…

Nov 16, 2022 15:33 IST

Lucky Numbers for 6th prize of Rs 1,000 are...

0380 0389 0464 0516 0707 1119 2153 2850 3074 3420 3808 4025 4646 5261 5267 6017 6127 6130 6216 6870 7352 7615 8177 8291 8704 8714

Nov 16, 2022 15:25 IST

Lucky Numbers for 5th prize of Rs 2,000 are...

3902

9011

5032

8544

7168

6867

2608

Nov 16, 2022 15:24 IST

Lucky Numbers for 4th prize of Rs 5,000 are...

0030

1006

1515

1621

2529

3356

3451

5353

5910

6438

6803

7036

7104

8360

8461

8717

8733

9526

Nov 16, 2022 15:22 IST

COMING UP: Lucky Numbers for 4th prize of Rs 5,000

0030

1006

1515

1621

2529

3356

3451

5353

5910

6438

6803

7036

7104

8360

8461

8717

8733

9526

Nov 16, 2022 15:21 IST

Lucky Number for Consolation Prizes

AA 323494

AB 323494

AC 323494

AD 323494

AE 323494

AF 323494

AG 323494

AJ 323494

AK 323494

AL 323494

AM 323494

Nov 16, 2022 15:16 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh are...

AA 663686

AB 913102

AC 224519

AD 575299

AE 474390

AF 586687

AG 196330

AH 509397

AJ 185268

AK 737438

AL 254029

AM 748593

Nov 16, 2022 15:15 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd prize of Rs 5 lakh is AB 485537

AA 663686

AB 913102

AC 224519

AD 575299

AE 474390

AF 586687

AG 196330

AH 509397

AJ 185268

AK 737438

AL 254029

AM 748593

Nov 16, 2022 15:14 IST

Lucky Number for 1st prize of Rs 70 lakh is AH 323494

AA 663686

AB 913102

AC 224519

AD 575299

AE 474390

AF 586687

AG 196330

AH 509397

AJ 185268

AK 737438

AL 254029

AM 748593

Nov 16, 2022 14:57 IST

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON NOVEMBER 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500

(Image:www.keralalotteryresult)
Nov 16, 2022 14:56 IST

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper

Nov 16, 2022 14:56 IST

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Nov 16, 2022 14:55 IST

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Akshaya AK-575 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

(Screen grab: Kerala lottery Department website)
Nov 16, 2022 14:53 IST

HOW TO CHECK AKSHAYA AK-575 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-575 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-575 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Nov 16, 2022 14:53 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-575 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 16.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
8593 8539 8953 8935
8359 8395 5893 5839
5983 5938 5389 5398
9853 9835 9583 9538
9385 9358 3859 3895
3589 3598 3985 3958

Nov 16, 2022 14:53 IST

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: AKSHAYA AK-575 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Nov 16, 2022 14:52 IST

Kerala Akshaya AK-575 Lottery Result from 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

(Image: keralalotteryresult)

Read more

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS