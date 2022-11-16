LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Akshaya AK-575 Winning Numbers for November 16; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 15:57 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
9168 9538 2956 4848 7957 0712 3195 6015 8698 6198 9302 6795 1510 4426 5101
3490 9227 4229 5844 1468 6244 8147 4330 8828 6180 0401 9132 9328 6225 5814 5571 2383 9045
5401 4038 2881 9164 1094 0506 0609 3711 7082 1701 8941 7887 9664 1366 5526 2235 4318 2714
8932 7276 6914 9319 3337 0290 8515 0910 7908 7584 0310 8089 6444 8141 6139 7900 5148 7488
7988 1011 6010 9159 3511 4881 0535 9566 3201 0056 8390 7658 9989 8879 3793 4883 3310 9892
7997 2314 5935 9437 5920 3127 7044 3813 5558 9123 8511 4768 2402 5123 7711 7214 9933 3112
3815 7977 6591 7469 4457 6988 2402 6961 4536 4456 4710 0108 4598 0642 1689 4503 4294 6311
0149 0155 0301 0314 0456 0805 0924 0975 1248 1602 1698 2030 2081 2435 2476 2597 2675 2683 3062 3330 3558 3624 3661 3684 4111 4594 4617 4626 4834 4917 5030 5388 5545 5713 6027 6119 6184 6257 6321 6430 6561 6620 6905 6988 7156 7633 7634 7701 7757 7883 7886 8081 8125 8229 8567 8695 8701 8708 8770 8818 8979 9114 9136 9163 9348 9356 9363 9520 9655 9689 9694 9702
2597 3558 0301 5388 2435 3062 7633 0456 8081 9363 3661 9136 8770 6119 0149 7634 8695 7757…
4917 6430 6905 9348 2081 0924 4111 7156 4594 8701 8708 6988 4626 3330 6257 6561 9520 2675 5545 5713 9655 9163 9702 7701 8818 1602 3684 9694 4617 8979 8567 4834 2476 9114 0805 6620…
3624 7883 0314 9356 6321 1698 2030 1248 7886 9689 8229 5030 6027 6184 0975 2683 8125 0155…
0380 0389 0464 0516 0707 1119 2153 2850 3074 3420 3808 4025 4646 5261 5267 6017 6127 6130 6216 6870 7352 7615 8177 8291 8704 8714
3902
9011
5032
8544
7168
6867
2608
0030
1006
1515
1621
2529
3356
3451
5353
5910
6438
6803
7036
7104
8360
8461
8717
8733
9526
AA 323494
AB 323494
AC 323494
AD 323494
AE 323494
AF 323494
AG 323494
AJ 323494
AK 323494
AL 323494
AM 323494
AA 663686
AB 913102
AC 224519
AD 575299
AE 474390
AF 586687
AG 196330
AH 509397
AJ 185268
AK 737438
AL 254029
AM 748593
Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG
Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88
Cost of ticket: Rs 250
First Prize: Rs 10 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000
Eighth Prize: Rs 500
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Akshaya AK-575 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-575 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Akshaya AK-575 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 16.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
8593 8539 8953 8935
8359 8395 5893 5839
5983 5938 5389 5398
9853 9835 9583 9538
9385 9358 3859 3895
3589 3598 3985 3958
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Akshaya AK-575 today on Wednesday, November 16 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
