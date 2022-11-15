Home / News / India / LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Lottery Result for Tuesday, November 15 below:

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 16:02 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 luck draw for Tuesday, November 15. The draw is taking take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000.

Nov 15, 2022 16:00 IST

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 15, 2022 15:59 IST

Check Full List of Winning Numbers for Eighth Prize

0001 0050 0152 0162 0196 0420 0547 0563 0585 0600 0779 0926 1032 1088 1262 1283 1284 1317 1834 1892 1896 1899 1996 2163 2201 2286 2298 2338 2374 2399 2625 2681 2755 2767 3013 3017 3062 3090 3200 3349 3473 3508 3555 3565 3754 3915 3949 4054 4209 4348 4375 4613 4696 4866 4947 5069 5153 5224 5240 5334 5378 5578 5672 5735 5894 5984 6043 6055 6090 6157 6191 6232 6275 6335 6626 6833 6836 6879 6899 7011 7078 7217 7233 7378 7484 7619 7645 7746 7817 7825 7939 7949 7988 8033 8060 8080 8108 8141 8354 8357 8414 8499 8516 8566 8570 8575 8710 8850 8855 8871 8894 8921 9105 9127 9155 9211 9219 9248 9304 9348 9359 9360 9565 9593 9664 9917

Nov 15, 2022 15:56 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 7

1996  6899  2286  1284  6836  5984  2163  6055  1216  5334  6191  0162  9348  5578  0600  4947  7217  0050

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:53 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 6

2298  1032  2625  8357  0563  3555  7949  0926  2374  0420  3062  2338  6157  8566  8354  2681  4866  3349

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:52 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 5

7817  9155  2755  8060  6833  8871  6090  7988  1896  5378  3473  1317  2338  5240  9359  7484  9105  5672

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:48 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 4

0779  9565  2399  5153  9248  1262  0196  3017  0585  4485  9917  7619  6908  0547  3013  8855  7078  9664

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:47 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 3

7378  0001  6275  9219  3508  6626  3915  8575  1892  5069  4348  5894  1088  9211  7011  1834  4696  8141

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:45 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 2

9127  7825  3754  8080  9304  7645  2201  0152  8894  6232  2767  7746  4613  4375  8108  8414  4054  8570

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:42 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize worth Rs 100 - Part 1

6335 4209 8499 9360 5735 7233 9593 8710 6043 8516 8850 3200 3949 6879 1899 8033 5224 8921

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:41 IST

Check Full List of Winning Numbers for Fourth and Fifth Prize

Nov 15, 2022 15:39 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 8th Prize Worth Rs 100

Nov 15, 2022 15:39 IST

Check Full List of Winning Numbers for Seventh Prize worth Rs 200

0224 0338 0534 0749 1075 1122 1132 1443 1860 2057 2087 2108 2415 2719 3287 3619 3981 4550 4646 4773 4803 4812 4892 5348 5425 5537 5582 5890 5924 6007 6262 6268 6809 6938 7277 7590 7764 8220 8245 8330 8606 9025 9265 9274 9637

Nov 15, 2022 15:37 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200 - Part 5

9637 4812 8330 4550 7764 9025 2415 3619 6938

Nov 15, 2022 15:36 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200 - Part 4

0534 1860 6809 1132

Nov 15, 2022 15:35 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200 - Part 3

0749 2108 5890 5425 4773 5924 6268 7277

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:34 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200 - Part 2

4646 8245 8606 9265 7590 9274   2719 1122 3981 1075 8220 1443

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:33 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize worth Rs 200 - Part 1

4803 6007 4892 3287 0338 5348 2087 2057 5582 5537 6262 0224

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:31 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 7th Prize Worth Rs 200

Nov 15, 2022 15:29 IST

Check Full List of Winning Numbers for First, Second and Third Prize

(Image: keralalotteryresult)
Nov 15, 2022 15:28 IST

Check Full List of Winning Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500

0024 1059 1114 1394 1422 1581 1918 2476 2778 2944 3159 3187 3784 3905 4148 4363 4405 4984 5407 5480 5667 5759 5809 5813 5946 6033 6187 6304 6339 6566 6614 6623 6721 6817 7101 7206 7214 7428 7598 7609 7937 8044 8143 8334 8416 9095 9133 9209 9314 9445 9631 9968

Nov 15, 2022 15:26 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500- PART 2

1114  6033  6614  6721  7609  5759  9095  1581  7937  5813  5667  6566  4148  4405  6304  3187

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:25 IST

IN PROGRESS: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs 500- PART 1

9133 2778 4984 7101 7214 8143 4363 2944 9209 6817 8416 5809 3159 6339 8334 5946 7206 1394 9445 6623 1918 6187 0024 8044 1422 9314 5667 5407 7598 9968 2476 5480 1059 9631 3905 7428

To be continued…

Nov 15, 2022 15:23 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize

The Kerala state lottery department will soon be declaring the results for the 6th prize worth Rs 500

Nov 15, 2022 15:22 IST

Winning Numbers for 5th prize worth Rs 1,000

0451

0556

2637

2795

2934

3192

3296

4283

4454

5035

5409

6217

6386

7316

8467

8807

8908

9017

9306

9635

Nov 15, 2022 15:21 IST

Here are Winning Numbers for 4th prize worth Rs 2,000

0852

1216

1484

3495

4318

6843

7915

9288

9435

9682

Nov 15, 2022 15:17 IST

Coming Up Next: Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize

The Kerala state lottery department will soon be declaring the results for the fourth prize worth Rs 2,000

Nov 15, 2022 15:16 IST

Here are Winning Numbers for the Consolation Prizes

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

SA 865303

SB 865303

SC 865303

SD 865303

SE 865303

SG 865303

SH 865303

SJ 865303

SK 865303

SL 865303

SM 865303

Nov 15, 2022 15:12 IST

Check Winning Numbers for 3rd Prize of Rs 5,000

1334 1379 1419 1438 1825 2722 2808 3172 3410 3439 3739 4129 4485 6336 6616 6738 6908 8627

Nov 15, 2022 15:11 IST

Winning Numbers for 2nd Prize of Rs 10 lakh is SJ 585755

The Lucky Number for Second Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is: SJ 585755

Nov 15, 2022 15:09 IST

Winning Numbers for FIRST Prize of Rs 75 lakh is SS 865303

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 luck draw for Tuesday, November 15. The draw is taking take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Lucky Number for First prize of Rs 75 Lakh is: 865303

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here.

Nov 15, 2022 15:05 IST

Time for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Lucky Draw

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be declaring lucky numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery soon. You can check LIVE Updates of the same here as and when it is declared.
Nov 15, 2022 15:03 IST

Next Bumper Draw On November 20

Pooja Bumper draw will be held on November 20 in 6 Series JA, JB, JC, JD, JE, JG Draw name: Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 Cost of ticket: Rs 250 First Prize: Rs 10 Crore Second Prize: Rs 50 lakh Third Prize: Rs 5 lakh Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fourth Prize: Rs 1 Lakh Fifth Prize: Rs 5,000 Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000 Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000 Eighth Prize: Rs 500
Nov 15, 2022 14:58 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Kerala State Lottery Department also organises Bumper lucky draw. The Pooja bumper draw will be held on Sunday, November 29, while the Christmas New year draw on 19 January, 2023 Monsoon Bumper Christmas New Year Bumper Summer Bumper Vishu Bumper Thiruvonam Bumper Pooja Bumper
Nov 15, 2022 14:55 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries: 7 Days, 7 Lucky Draws

Kerala State Lottery Department holds lucky draw every day from 3 pm onwards. You can check winning numbers here LIVE as and when it is announced. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Nov 15, 2022 14:53 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
(Image: keralalotteryresult)[/caption] ithin 30 days.
Nov 15, 2022 14:52 IST

How to check Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery results?

Check LIVE Updates of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-339 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Nov 15, 2022 14:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-339 Guessing Numbers

Today's Guessing Numbers for 15.11.2022 Lottery is ending with: 2934 2943 2394 2349 2493 2439 9234 9243 9324 9342 9423 9432 3294 3249 3924 3942 3429 3492 4293 4239 4923 4932 4329 4392
Nov 15, 2022 14:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi Ss-339 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000 4th Prize: Rs. 2,000 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000 6th Prize: Rs. 500 7th Prize: Rs. 200 8th Prize: Rs. 100 Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Nov 15, 2022 14:50 IST

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Lucky Draw At 3 PM

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 today on Tuesday, November 15 at 3 pm. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. You can view the LIVE updates of today's lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
(Image: keralalotteryresult)[/caption]

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here.

Read all the Latest India News here

