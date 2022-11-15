LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 luck draw for Tuesday, November 15. The draw is taking take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Lucky Number for First prize of Rs 75 Lakh is: 865303

The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here.