LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-339 Winning Numbers for November 15; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has started announcing the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-339 luck draw for Tuesday, November 15. The draw is taking take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
KERALA LOTTERY POOJA BUMPER BR-88: It’s time for you to win Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Kerala State Lottery Department will be conducting a lucky draw for Pooja Bumper BR-88 on Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The Pooja Bumper 2022 BR-88 was inaugurated by state transport minister Antony Raju. READ MORE
0001 0050 0152 0162 0196 0420 0547 0563 0585 0600 0779 0926 1032 1088 1262 1283 1284 1317 1834 1892 1896 1899 1996 2163 2201 2286 2298 2338 2374 2399 2625 2681 2755 2767 3013 3017 3062 3090 3200 3349 3473 3508 3555 3565 3754 3915 3949 4054 4209 4348 4375 4613 4696 4866 4947 5069 5153 5224 5240 5334 5378 5578 5672 5735 5894 5984 6043 6055 6090 6157 6191 6232 6275 6335 6626 6833 6836 6879 6899 7011 7078 7217 7233 7378 7484 7619 7645 7746 7817 7825 7939 7949 7988 8033 8060 8080 8108 8141 8354 8357 8414 8499 8516 8566 8570 8575 8710 8850 8855 8871 8894 8921 9105 9127 9155 9211 9219 9248 9304 9348 9359 9360 9565 9593 9664 9917
1996 6899 2286 1284 6836 5984 2163 6055 1216 5334 6191 0162 9348 5578 0600 4947 7217 0050
To be continued…
2298 1032 2625 8357 0563 3555 7949 0926 2374 0420 3062 2338 6157 8566 8354 2681 4866 3349
To be continued…
7817 9155 2755 8060 6833 8871 6090 7988 1896 5378 3473 1317 2338 5240 9359 7484 9105 5672
To be continued…
0779 9565 2399 5153 9248 1262 0196 3017 0585 4485 9917 7619 6908 0547 3013 8855 7078 9664
To be continued…
7378 0001 6275 9219 3508 6626 3915 8575 1892 5069 4348 5894 1088 9211 7011 1834 4696 8141
To be continued…
9127 7825 3754 8080 9304 7645 2201 0152 8894 6232 2767 7746 4613 4375 8108 8414 4054 8570
To be continued…
6335 4209 8499 9360 5735 7233 9593 8710 6043 8516 8850 3200 3949 6879 1899 8033 5224 8921
To be continued…
0224 0338 0534 0749 1075 1122 1132 1443 1860 2057 2087 2108 2415 2719 3287 3619 3981 4550 4646 4773 4803 4812 4892 5348 5425 5537 5582 5890 5924 6007 6262 6268 6809 6938 7277 7590 7764 8220 8245 8330 8606 9025 9265 9274 9637
9637 4812 8330 4550 7764 9025 2415 3619 6938
0534 1860 6809 1132
0749 2108 5890 5425 4773 5924 6268 7277
To be continued…
4646 8245 8606 9265 7590 9274 2719 1122 3981 1075 8220 1443
To be continued…
4803 6007 4892 3287 0338 5348 2087 2057 5582 5537 6262 0224
To be continued…
4803 6007 4892 3287 0338 5348 2087 2057 5582 5537 6262 0224
To be continued…
0024 1059 1114 1394 1422 1581 1918 2476 2778 2944 3159 3187 3784 3905 4148 4363 4405 4984 5407 5480 5667 5759 5809 5813 5946 6033 6187 6304 6339 6566 6614 6623 6721 6817 7101 7206 7214 7428 7598 7609 7937 8044 8143 8334 8416 9095 9133 9209 9314 9445 9631 9968
1114 6033 6614 6721 7609 5759 9095 1581 7937 5813 5667 6566 4148 4405 6304 3187
To be continued…
9133 2778 4984 7101 7214 8143 4363 2944 9209 6817 8416 5809 3159 6339 8334 5946 7206 1394 9445 6623 1918 6187 0024 8044 1422 9314 5667 5407 7598 9968 2476 5480 1059 9631 3905 7428
To be continued…
The Kerala state lottery department will soon be declaring the results for the 6th prize worth Rs 500
0451
0556
2637
2795
2934
3192
3296
4283
4454
5035
5409
6217
6386
7316
8467
8807
8908
9017
9306
9635
0852
1216
1484
3495
4318
6843
7915
9288
9435
9682
The Kerala state lottery department will soon be declaring the results for the fourth prize worth Rs 2,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
SA 865303
SB 865303
SC 865303
SD 865303
SE 865303
SG 865303
SH 865303
SJ 865303
SK 865303
SL 865303
SM 865303
1334 1379 1419 1438 1825 2722 2808 3172 3410 3439 3739 4129 4485 6336 6616 6738 6908 8627
The Lucky Number for Second Prize of Rs 10 Lakh is: SJ 585755
