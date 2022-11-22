LIVE Updates Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Check Sthree Sakthi SS-340 Winning Numbers for November 22

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 14:52 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-340 today on Tuesday, November 22 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 5,000. Read More
The results for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games for Tuesday, November 22 has been announced. The day started with lucky number for Gali that was declared at 12:02 am. And the person with lucky number 33 is the winner of Gali draw. The lucky number for Disawar, the result of which was declared at 5 am is 44. Check the lucky numbers for Tuesday, November 22 below as and when it is announced. READ MORE
In the last few years, online games has gained popularity in the country. Today in the digital world, satta games is played mostly online through several websites. The game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results. READ MORE
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check result of Sthree Sakthi SS-340 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Sthree Sakthi SS-340 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com.
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 22.11.2022 Lottery is ending with
3285 3258 3825 3852
3528 3582 2385 2358
2835 2853 2538 2583
8325 8352 8235 8253
8532 8523 5328 5382
5238 5283 5832 5823
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 200
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
