LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA KR-578 Result for December 3 Out; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result 2022 LIVE Updates for Saturday, December 3: Karunya KR-578 Results Today on Saturday; You Can Win Rs 80 Lakh

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 16:01 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the result for Karunya KR-578 lucky draw for Saturday, December 3. The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. Read More

Dec 03, 2022 15:20 IST

IN PICS: Full List of Lucky Numbers for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize

PINNED
Dec 03, 2022 16:00 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 8th Prize worth Rs 100

0013 0026 0037

0109 0426 0438

0458 0513 0932

1200 1231 1318

1397 1575 1869

2018 2051 2053

2195 2242 2783

2881 3052 3088

3113 3137 3146

3170 3541 3628

3643 3678 3788

3846 3851 3939

4029 4061 4126

4132 4226 4341

4395 4461 4511

4546 4579 4588

4629 5020 5053

5072 5142 5162

5187 5529 5831

5934 6036 6042

6177 6423 6466

6481 6486 6621

6716 6775 6794

6959 6965 7009

7081 7084 7113

7128 7231 7293

7519 8016 8105

8107 8136 8382

8410 8504 8645

8756 8848 8862

8883 8972 8985

9013 9265 9327

9394 9407 9412

9439 9468 9478

9582 9620 9901

9986

Dec 03, 2022 15:56 IST

Dec 03, 2022 15:54 IST

Dec 03, 2022 15:41 IST

Dec 03, 2022 15:40 IST

Full List of Winning Numbers For 7th Prize Worth Rs 500

0047 0167 0245

0335 0378 0759

0784 0815 1022

1092 1230 1261

1279 1920 2028

2463 2479 2564

2689 3162 3164

3203 3344 3406

3510 3566 3721

3864 4189 4314

4326 4333 4380

4601 4641 4779

4994 5122 5196

5200 5352 5464

5497 5501 5848

6024 6057 6396

6422 6485 6564

6604 6637 6725

6802 6988 7132

7235 7243 7403

7471 7660 7879

7933 7953 8069

8129 8137 8322

8451 8660 8692

8863 9042 9194

9359 9360 9431

9658 9846

Dec 03, 2022 15:38 IST

Dec 03, 2022 15:37 IST

Dec 03, 2022 15:30 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 6th prize worth Rs 1,000 are:

0232

2203

2526

3223

3442

4102

4344

5687

6111

6613

6947

6950

7387

8576

Dec 03, 2022 15:26 IST

Full List of Lucky Numbers for 5th prize of Rs 2,000 are

0232

2203

2526

3223

3442

4102

4344

5687

6111

6613

6947

6950

7387

8576

Dec 03, 2022 15:22 IST

Lucky Numbers for 4th Prize worth Rs 5,000

0393

0913

1640

2109

2360

2887

4310

5067

5440

5725

5788

5849

6870

7226

7423

8008

8421

9522

Dec 03, 2022 15:15 IST

Lucky Numbers for 3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh are

KA 774180

KB 226137

KC 653826

KD 570967

KE 694305

KF 739915

KG 975408

KH 801702

KJ 146926

KK 465706

KL 612524

KM 910326

Dec 03, 2022 15:11 IST

Lucky Numbers for Consolation Prize worth Rs 8,000

Dec 03, 2022 15:09 IST

Lucky Number for 2nd prize of Rs 5 lakh is KG 144844

Dec 03, 2022 15:08 IST

Lucky number for 1st prize of Rs 80 lakh is KG 473297

Dec 03, 2022 15:08 IST

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Dec 03, 2022 15:07 IST

Kerala Bumper Lotteries

Monsoon Bumper

Christmas New Year Bumper

Summer Bumper

Vishu Bumper

Thiruvonam Bumper

Pooja Bumper

Dec 03, 2022 15:07 IST

Kerala Weekly Lotteries

MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

Dec 03, 2022 15:07 IST

Here’s How To Claim Prize Money

Winners of Karunya KR-578 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Dec 03, 2022 15:06 IST

How to Check Kerala Karunya Kr-578 Lottery Result?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya KR-578 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya KR-578 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

Dec 03, 2022 15:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-578 Guessing Numbers

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

4013 4031 4103 4130

4301 4310 0413 0431

0143 0134 0341 0314

1403 1430 1043 1034

1340 1304 3401 3410

3041 3014 3140 3104

Dec 03, 2022 15:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-578 Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

Dec 03, 2022 15:06 IST

Kerala Karunya KR-578 Lottery Result Soon

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya KR-578 today on Saturday, December 3 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 5 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

Check the full list of winning numbers for December 3 here.

