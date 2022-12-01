Home » News » India » LIVE Updates KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 Result for Thursday, December 1; Winners List Here

LIVE Updates KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 Result for Thursday, December 1; Winners List Here

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-448 Lottery Result for Thursday, December 1. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 11:40 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-448 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-448 will get Rs 80 Lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-448 Today Results: The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-448 will get Rs 80 Lakh. (Image: keralalotteryresult.net)

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-448 today on Thursday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges.

You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 PRIZE DETAILS

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

RELATED NEWS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 01.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:

2375            2357          2735            2753

2537            2573          3275            3257

3725            3752          3527            3572

7235            7253          7325            7352

7523            7532          5237            5273

5327            5372          5723            5732

HOW TO CHECK KERALA KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-448 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Karunya Plus KN-448 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)

Draw number: BR 89

Cost of ticket: Rs 400

First Prize: Rs 16 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

first published: December 01, 2022, 11:39 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 11:40 IST
