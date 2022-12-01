LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-448 Result Out; Winners List Here

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 15:18 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the lucky numbers for Plus KN-448 lottery for Thursday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More
PA 270396
PB 270396
PC 270396
PD 270396
PE 270396
PF 270396
PG 270396
PH 270396
PJ 270396
PK 270396
PL 270396
PM 270396
PB 452627
PC 905907
PD 508399
PE 863629
PF 964579
PG 855374
PH 886258
PJ 986696
PK 230338
PL 814114
PM 678887
PB 452627
PC 905907
PD 508399
PE 863629
PF 964579
PG 855374
PH 886258
PJ 986696
PK 230338
PL 814114
PM 678887
PB 452627
PC 905907
PD 508399
PE 863629
PF 964579
PG 855374
PH 886258
PJ 986696
PK 230338
PL 814114
PM 678887
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
Draw number: BR 89
Cost of ticket: Rs 400
First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
Monsoon Bumper
Christmas New Year Bumper
Summer Bumper
Vishu Bumper
Thiruvonam Bumper
Pooja Bumper
MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore
Winners of Karunya Plus KN-448 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Check LIVE Updates of Karunya Plus KN-448 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Karunya Plus KN-448 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 01.12.2022 Lottery is ending with:
2375 2357 2735 2753
2537 2573 3275 3257
3725 3752 3527 3572
7235 7253 7325 7352
7523 7532 5237 5273
5327 5372 5723 5732
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-448 today on Thursday, December 1 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 80 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.
Read all the Latest India News here