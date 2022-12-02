LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad NIRMAL NR-305 Declared on December 2; Check Details

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 15:17 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-305 today on Friday, December 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More
0071 0336 0339 0446 0597 0658 0950 0970 1227 1342 1433 1825 1920 2111 2166 2633 3007 3261 3407 3453 3534 3577 3839 3898 4454 4514 4801 5072 5117 5216 5638 5873 6126 6180 6296 6441 6603 6702 6793 6921 7196 7468 7515 7865 8180 8271 8936 9489 9616 9703
0139 0469 0920 1232 1676 1736 2450 2509 2911 2981 3055 3224 3677 4724 4771 4789 4932 5738 5896 6122 6338 6489 6755 6840 6903 6936 7189 7426 7499 7938 8106 8159 8651 8777 9472 9617
Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.12.2022 Lottery is ending with
0756 0765 0576 0567
0675 0657 7056 7065
7506 7560 7605 7650
5076 5067 5706 5760
5607 5670 6075 6057
6705 6750 6507 6570
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-305 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-305 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
Winners of Nirmal NR-305 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.
Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:
