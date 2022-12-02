Home / News / India / LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad NIRMAL NR-305 Declared on December 2; Check Details
LIVE UPDATES: Kerala Lottery Sambad NIRMAL NR-305 Declared on December 2; Check Details

LIVE UPDATES Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-305 Lottery Result for Friday, December 2. Check LIVE Updates from 3 PM as and when it’s announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 15:17 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-305 today on Friday, December 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take place in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the one with a lucky 2nd prize ticket will get Rs 10 lakh. The 3rd prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh. Read More

Dec 02, 2022 15:17 IST

Lucky Numbers for 6th Prize worth Rs.2,000/-

0071  0336  0339  0446  0597  0658  0950  0970  1227  1342  1433  1825  1920  2111  2166  2633  3007  3261  3407  3453  3534  3577  3839  3898  4454  4514  4801  5072  5117  5216  5638  5873  6126  6180  6296  6441  6603  6702  6793  6921  7196  7468  7515  7865  8180  8271  8936  9489  9616  9703

Dec 02, 2022 15:15 IST

Lucky Numbers for 5th Prize worth Rs. 5,000-

0139  0469  0920  1232  1676  1736  2450  2509  2911  2981  3055  3224  3677  4724  4771  4789  4932  5738  5896  6122  6338  6489  6755  6840  6903  6936  7189  7426  7499  7938  8106  8159  8651  8777  9472  9617

Dec 02, 2022 15:14 IST

Winning Number for 2nd Prize of Rs 50 lakh is JD 255007

Dec 02, 2022 15:13 IST

Winning Number for 1st Prize of Rs 10 crore is JC 110398

 

 

The draw will be monitored by independent judges. You can view the LIVE updates of today’s lottery, as and when it is announced, here from 3pm.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-305 GUESSING NUMBERS

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 02.12.2022 Lottery is ending with

0756  0765  0576  0567

0675  0657  7056  7065

7506  7560  7605  7650

5076  5067  5706  5760

5607  5670  6075  6057

6705  6750  6507  6570

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: NIRMAL NR-305 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO CHECK KERALA NIRMAL NR-305 LOTTERY RESULTS?

Check LIVE Updates of Nirmal NR-305 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department. Participants of Nirmal NR-305 can also check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Nirmal NR-305 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES

  1. MONDAY: Win Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  2. TUESDAY: Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
  3. WEDNESDAY: Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  4. THURSDAY: Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  5. FRIDAY: Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
  6. SATURDAY: Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
  7. SUNDAY: Fifty Fifty: First prize Rs 1 crore

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES

  • Monsoon Bumper
  • Christmas New Year Bumper
  • Summer Bumper
  • Vishu Bumper
  • Thiruvonam Bumper
  • Pooja Bumper

NEXT BUMPER DRAW ON 19 JANUARY, 2023

Christmas New Year Bumper BR-89 will be held on 19 January, 2022:

(Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net)
  1. Draw number: BR 89
  2. Cost of ticket: Rs 400
  3. First Prize: Rs 16 Crore
  4. Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh (10 winners)
  5. Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh (20 winners)
  6. Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

