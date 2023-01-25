The financial capital reported zero new cases of the virus on Tuesday despite conducting nearly 3,000 tests. This is the first time since March 16, 2020 that such a record has been achieved. Delhi had on January 16 reported zero new cases.

In the national capital, preparations are in full swing for tomorrow’s Republic Day celebrations. Early morning visuals showed the women personnel of BSF with camels. This will be the first time that women will be part of the camel contingent. Delhi traffic police has issued traffic advisory for January 26. According to traffic police, the parade for 74th Republic Day will begin at 10.30 AM in Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort. At 9.30 AM, there will be a related event at India Gate. In order to ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, “elaborate” traffic arrangements and limitations will be put in place, it tweeted.

The Delhi traffic police has also urged the public to alert the nearest police officers if they come across anything or anyone suspicious. People are urged to schedule their travel in advance and allow plenty of time to prevent delays.

Lucknow Building Collapse

A four-storey apartment building in Lucknow’s posh Hazratganj area collapsed on Tuesday evening, leaving several trapped. UP Director General of Police DS Chauhan on Wednesday morning said that so far 14 people have been rescued, while five are still stuck under the debris. “Proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people,” he added.

Officials told News18 that Nawazish Mansoor, son of SP MLA and former cabinet minister Shahid Mansoor, has been taken into custody from Meerut as he is the owner of the building. Lucknow police will question him on Wednesday.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police and fire brigade personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

Bengaluru Metro Suspended on These Stations

Bengaluru metro services have between Mysore Road and Kengeri stations on the Purple Line of Namma Metro. The metro train services will not run for four days from January 27 to 30. The services have been suspended in view of the commissioning works of the extension of the metro line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta.

Additionally, metro train services will be available only between Balyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations on these days. Normal services on the Purple Line up to Kengeri will resume on the morning of January 31 at 5.00 am.

