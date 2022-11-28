LIVE Updates Satta Result 2022: Winning Numbers for November 28 Satta King Games

SATTA RESULT MONDAY, 28 NOVEMBER, 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Satta King, also known as Satka Matka, is a form of lottery game played in online and offline mode in some parts of the country. Off late the game has gained popularity on the country.

The results for Rs 1 crore worth Satka King games for Monday, November 28 has been announced. The day started with lucky number for Gali that was declared at 12:02 am. The lucky number for Gali draw is 45. The lucky numbers for Disawar and Ranchi lucky draw, declared at 5 am, are 77 and 15 respectively. Check the full list of lucky numbers for Monday, November 28 below as and when it is announced:

ALSO READ: DpBOSS 2022: Check Live Updates of Satta Matka Results for November 28

Advertisement

LUCKY NUMBERS* FOR NOVEMBER 28 ARE:

GALI: 45

DISAWER: 77

RANCHI: 15

Source: *sattakingm.in

Today in the digital world, it is mostly played online through several websites. Also known as Satta Matka, the game has its origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize.

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are: Disawar Satta King, Ghaziabad Satta King, Gali Satta King and Faridabad Satta King. The result for the game starts coming from midnight, with the result of Gali at 12:02 am. It is followed by result of Disawar and Ranchi at 5 am.

Advertisement

HERE’S HOW TO SATTA KING PLAY?

Step 1: Place your bet by visiting the official site of the lottery where you want to put in your money.

Step 2: You will come across many numbers written on slips

Step 3: Choose one lucky number between 00 and 99.

Step 4. Organiser will pick one random number and declare the result.

Step 5. If you are the luck one then you will be rewarded as Satta King and money.

Advertisement

TYPES OF SATTA KING GAMES

Although there are many types of games available on various website, four of the most popular ones are

Disawar Satta King Ghaziabad Satta King Gali Satta King Faridabad Satta King

HOW TO CHECK SATTA KING RESULT ONLINE?

Advertisement

There are many Satta King websites to play the game. You can select one and place your bet. Later to check the result for a particular game, you can visit the official site of that lottery.

HOW TO CLAIM SATTA KING PRIZE?

Visit the online website on which you have placed your bet Click on the link of Results of Satta today Check the result If the result matches with your number, you win Enter your bank details to get the winning amount in your bank account.

SATTA KING-RELATED TERMS TO REMEMBER*

Advertisement

MATKA: Matka is derived from a word for an earthen pot. Earlier, such pots were used to draw the numbers.

SINGLE: Any digit between 0 and 9.

JODI/PAIR: Any pair of two digits between 00 and 99

PATTI/PANNA: A three digit result is patti/panna.

OPEN RESULT / CLOSE RESULT: The outcome of betting is divided into two parts. The first part is called open result and the second part close result.

Sp/Dp/Tp: SP stands for Single Patti e.g. 123, DP stands for Double Patti e.g. 112, and TP stands for Triple Patti e.g. 111

CYCLE PATTI: The last two digit of the patti is called the cycle patti or cp (e.g. if the patti is 128, the cycle patti is 28)

FARAK: The Farak is how many difference from close result to open result (e.g.if the jodi/pair is 57, 7–5; the farak is 2; some another: 73 is 13-7 - 6 )

BERIJ: The Berij is last digit of jodi’s/pair’s sum. (e.g. if pair is 76, berij is 7+6 = 13; last digit is 3; means berij is 3)

* Source: Wikipedia

Read all the Latest India News here