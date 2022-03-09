Live: West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: Latest Updates, Commentary and Scorecard

West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 in Antigua Live Updates: England’s hopes will be pinned on Jonny Bairstow who lifted the innings with a fine hundred on the Tuesday. The West Indies attack had dismantled the English top-order and it seemed as if the visitors will be bowled out before stumps. But Bairstow show some resilience and helped the visitors escape against the West Indies from a humiliating 48-4 to a breathe-easy 268-6.

Openers Lees, on debut, and Zac Crawley were gone inside four overs, Root was bowled at 27-3, and Dan Lawrence departed on 48-4.

The recovery started after Bairstow and Ben Stokes joined hands in the damage repair and took the score to 57-4 at lunch. They combined for 67 to take England past 100. Bairstow and Ben Foakes made 99 together to take England past 200, then Bairstow reached his eighth test century in the company of allrounder Chris Woakes.

Those two saw out play to stumps, including six overs of the new ball, to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Bairstow moved relatively quickly to his ton, which he reached by sweeping captain Kraigg Brathwaite through backward square to the fence. He punched the air in delight after his second hundred in two tests, following his score in the fourth Ashes test in Sydney.

Bairstow finished the day 109 not out from 216 balls with 17 fours. He has a partnership of 54 going with Woakes, who was on 24, almost his test average.

Fast bowler Jason Holder was the pick of the West Indies battery. Holder conceded 15 runs from his 16 overs and took two wickets. He didn’t leak a run in his first five overs and bowled nine maidens.

Jayden Seales deserved the wickets of Stokes and Crawley for 64 runs from 19 overs.

Kemar Roach bagged the big wicket of Root and the first wicket, Alex Lees.

