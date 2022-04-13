Home » News » India » ‘Lives of Hindus in Jeopardy in Rajasthan’: BJP Youth Wing Chief Tejasvi Surya on Karauli Violence

‘Lives of Hindus in Jeopardy in Rajasthan’: BJP Youth Wing Chief Tejasvi Surya on Karauli Violence

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya and Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia meet the victims of Karauli violence, at SMS Trauma Centre in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya and Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia meet the victims of Karauli violence, at SMS Trauma Centre in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)

Tejasvi Survya, who was on his way to meet the victims in the Karauli stone-pelting incident, told News18 that his detention is a hallmark of dictatorship of Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan

Advertisement
Pragya Kaushika| News18.com
Updated: April 13, 2022, 18:26 IST

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya said on Wednesday that the religious rights of Hindu people in Rajasthan were not protected, directly taking a swipe at the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the stone-pelting incident in Karauli on April 2.

Surya told News18, “Hindus cannot take out religious procession; stones are pelted on them. Their lives are in jeopardy in Rajasthan."

Earlier today, hundreds of BJYM members were stopped and detained by the Rajasthan Police while on their way to Karauli.

The BJP youth wing chief, who was on his way to meet the victims in the Karauli stone-pelting incident, has called his and state party chief Satish Poonia’s detention a hallmark of dictatorship. He also pointed out that the BJP workers, who have been detained, were 40 km away from the spot where the violence broke out.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Stones were pelted during a bike rally in Karauli on ‘Nav Samvatsar’ (first day of Hindu New Year) on April 2, leaving 35 people injured. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 said, Surya said during the time of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb around 350 years ago, people had brought Madan Mohan deities (Lord Krishna) from Vrindavan (in Uttar Pradesh) to Karauli. But Hindus cannot even take out a procession now.

“We didn’t have arms or stones in our hands unlike the PFI (Popular Front of India). We wanted to undertake the Nyay Yatra and demand justice for victims. They, in fact, have deployed around 1,000 police personnel," said Surya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Pragya Kaushika Pragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has covered politics and policy, government and Parliament for nearly 16 years. She has widely reported from across the country and abroad on several issues. Follow her @pragyakaushika

first published: April 13, 2022, 18:26 IST