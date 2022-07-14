Loan App Harassment Drives Youngsters to take Extreme Steps in Telangana

Getting money with a click made the gullible youngsters of Telangana fall into the trap of the organizers of the loan apps and end their lives after being unable to bear the harassment by the meted-out.

Recently, a youngster from Godavarkhani ended his life by falling under a train and the other youngster from Nizamabad was defamed by the app organizers with morphed images.

As per reports, Prasanth, a native of Power House Colony in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district was working in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited. He joined the company as overman five years back after completing a course in mining.

He got eligible for under manager post recently. He was staying with his father Rajanna, mother Malliswari, and brother. Prasanth lost his money in cricket betting. To cover the losses he took a loan of Rs. 60,000 from the Money View app. As he was unable to repay the loan amount in time, the organizers of the app started abusing him in filthy language. They morphed Prashant’s photo and added his image with a photo of a naked girl and shared it with his relatives and parents. Unable to bear the torture by the app organizers, Prasanth left home on July 7 without informing his family members and reached Raghavapur after two days and ended his life by falling in front of the Kerala Express Train.

The app organizers didn’t leave the bereaved family members of Prasanth and started harassing them by attaching abusive messages to the images of his parents and sharing the images on social media. They demanded the authorities concerned take stern action against the app organizers.

On the other hand, Kotipalli Shiva Kumar from ARP Camp in Yedapalle Mandal of Nizamabad district had taken a loan of Rs.4,500 from a small credit loan app on June 12 and repaid the loan amount within a week.

Despite repayment of the loan, the app organizers threatened him to morph the images of his family members and post them on social media if he failed to pay an amount of Rs.4,500. Fearing this, Shiva Kumar paid the said amount to the organizers. But there is no end to his ordeal as the organizers of the app morphed Shiva Kumar’s Pan card and started showing him in a bad light on social media as drug dealer and pimp.

They projected him as a person who raped his family members and put their images in the place of prostitutes and shared the on the social media. Unable to bear the harassment by the app organisers, Shiva Kumar approached the Yedapalle police station where a case was registered. When News18 contacted, Yedapalle sub inspector Pandey said that though the police had spread awareness among the youngsters, the gullible youth still fell into the trap of cyber criminals.

The dangerous tentacles of loan apps are not only limited to Telangana, it has also spread to neighboring Maharashtra state, where the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has recently arrested five recovery agents of Karnataka-based loan app based on the complaints of cheating, blackmailing, and harassing many people all over the country. According to the sources at the Cyber Cell, it has received nearly 2,000 complaints related to loan apps. It also sent a notice to Google asking it to remove as many as 70 apps which has been harassing gullible people in the name of recovering the loan amount.

