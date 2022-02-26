Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra to Get Jailed for ‘Stealing the Limelight’ in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show

Kaaranvir Bohra has been confirmed as the fifth contestant in the highly-anticipated reality show ‘Lock Upp’.The list of the first four contestants joining the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut includes TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, internet sensation Poonam Pandey,and Wrestling Champion Babita Phogat.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an intriguing video featuring the renowned actor. As the video starts, it sees an actor garnering praises of his fans, and paparazzi clicking pictures. The audience is then introduced to Kaaranvir Bohra, dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He is seen holding a clapboard that read, “Inmate No 5, Kaaranvir Bohra. Charge: Steals the limelight." The clip then shows Kaaranvir getting handcuffed to jail bars by the show’s glamorous host Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to the captions, Ekta wrote, “@karanvirbohra ko hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule!Watch #LockUpp streaming soon on @altbalaji & @mxplayer."

Kaaranvir too shared the same post on his Instagram wall and shared the news with his fans. The actor’s fans even wished him the best for entering the reality show. While one wrote, “All the best sir,"another wrote, “I’m sure, it will be amazing."

A renowned actor, Karanvir Bohra has starred in a number of tv shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai . The actor has also been featured in some Bollywood films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM, Love Yoou Soniye and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. Talking about reality shows, Kaaranvir has been a contestant in a number of shows including Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Bigg Boss 12.

‘Lock Upp’ has been creating waves ever since it has been launched considering its unique and never-heard-before format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting February 27, 2022.

There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail wherein they will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title. The remaining super-controversial celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show and even experience the show in the Lock Upp Metaverse.

