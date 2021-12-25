'Fresh Lockdown in Maharashtra Only If...': State Health Min Amid Surge in Omicron Cases

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said a fresh lockdown will be imposed in the state only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day. On Friday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government banned the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Tope said new Covid-19 variant Omicron cases were increasing “rapidly", but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen. “There will be statewide lockdown only if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tons (per day)," he added.

Advertisement

He did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in Maharashtra. “We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior. Wearing a mask is very important," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.