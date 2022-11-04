'Long Live Imran Khan': Pakistan Erupts in Protests And Pandemonium After Attack on Ex-PM | Exclusive Details

The alleged assassination attempt against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has triggered chaos in the country with PTI protesters hitting the streets and riots erupting in several areas, sources have told CNN-News18.

“Bajwa is traitor" is one of the top Twitter trends in the country, targeting the nation’s army chief.

Sources also said that the Peshawar corps commander’s house has been attacked.

There were reports of damage to a military armoured vehicle in Peshawar with mobs entering the area’s cantonment.

Khan, who took three bullets in both legs, is out of danger and recuperating at Lahore’s Shoukat Khanum Hospital, sources said. Shots were fired during a protest march led by him in Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Punjab province.

According to sources, violent protests have started all across Pakistan. People are on the streets in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Peshawar, chanting slogans of “Long Live Imran Khan".

A huge protest was also held outside interior minister Rana Sanaullah’s residence in Faisalabad.

There is a complete shutdown in major cities, said sources, with roads blocked, and protesters burning tyres.

Crowds are protesting outside the army cantonments in Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi, added the sources.

All businesses are shut down after the news of the attack on Imran Khan, they said.

Courts’ bars, traders, and civil societies have also called for protests on Friday in favour of the former PM.

