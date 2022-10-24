‘Look Forward to Working Closely Together…’, PM Modi Congratulates New UK PM Rishi Sunak

Reactions pour in as former UK Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak gears up to take on the reigns of the UK as its Prime Minister. Joining the bandwagon is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated Sunak and expressed his wish to work closely together on global issues, and in implementing Roadmap 2030.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wished Sunak on the occasion of Diwali while also extending heartfelt congratulations on his feat.

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak is set to become UK’s 57th Prime Minister and was chosen as Conservative Party chief on Monday.

Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year and will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister for just 45 days. He is set to become the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country.

Sunak was elected by more than 190 MPs as his contender Penny Mordaunt failed to earn the backing of 100 MPs which is a prerequisite for entering the PM race and bowed out of the race.

The 42-year-old plans to cut income tax from 20% to 16% by 2029 as per his campaign in the summer and said he would cut taxes once inflation had been brought under control.

He also said he would ensure the Bank of England remains independent and said the government policy would be to work along with the central bank. He also promised higher public spending and to cut down on ‘waste’.

Advertisement

Among those congratulating Sunak also included former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss who said that he has her full support. In a tweet, Truss said, “congratulations Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have also reacted to this and called it a “proud moment."

Congress leader P. Chidambaram, said, “first Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak, the people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government."

Advertisement

“I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practice majoritarianism," he added.

Shashi Tharoor said that the “Brits have done something very rare" as he congratulated Rishi Sunak.

Read all the Latest India News here