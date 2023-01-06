Look-out Circular Issued Against Man Who Peed on Air India Co-flyer; Crew Members Join Probe

A look out circular (LoC) has been issued against the man who had urinated on an elderly woman aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. Only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe on Friday.

The Delhi Police had a day ago written to the immigration authorities to issue a lookout circular against the accused, identified as Shankar Mishra, vice-president of a financial services company.

The police said Mishra is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. “We have written to the authorities in the immigration department to issue lookout circular against the accused to prevent him from leaving the country," a senior police official said.

He added, “Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued showcause notices to the airline and pilots and cabin crew of flight AI-102 for not following procedures. The regulator, which termed the conduct of A-I in handling a passenger to be “unprofessional" has given the airline and crew two weeks to reply.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Air India on Wednesday had said that it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

