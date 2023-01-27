Hours after unidentified thieves uprooted an ATM machine, looting Rs 30 Lakhs in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, a similar incident was reported in the same district where Rs 8 Lakhs were stolen in an identical manner.

Police now suspect the same gang could have carried out the twin crimes in both Arain & Roopangarh in Ajmer district. The first incident was reported on Monday night and the second one on Thursday night.

CCTV footage of the incident on Thursday showed three masked men tying a chain to the ATM machine and completely uprooting it within minutes. Rs 8 Lakhs was stolen from the machine.

Similarly on Monday, unknown miscreants had uprooted a State Bank of India ATM with more than Rs 30 lakh cash installed at a powerhouse intersection.

“ATM machines looted in Arain and Roopangarh. Rs. 8 Lakhs & Rs. 30 Lakhs were stolen in both incidents respectively. The Robbery method in both cases are identical and so it could be same gang," Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Rural told ANI.

He also told PTI, efforts were underway to identify the miscreants with the help of CCTV cameras.

“They probably uprooted the machine with the help of a vehicle they had brought in which they took the ATM with them," Sharma said.

Both incidents took place late at night and no one has been arrested in connection with both cases so far. The police said they are probing the matter further.

