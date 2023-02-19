Home » News » India » Lost Memory After Accident, Went Missing in 2017, Gujarat Woman Found in Bengal After 6 Years

Lost Memory After Accident, Went Missing in 2017, Gujarat Woman Found in Bengal After 6 Years

Relatives of the woman said that she met with an accident in which she had brain injury, after which she lost her memory. Thereafter, one day, she suddenly went missing

Advertisement

By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:34 IST

Kolkata, India

The woman, who lost her memory in an accident, went missing from her house in Gujarat in 2017. (Photo: News18)
The woman, who lost her memory in an accident, went missing from her house in Gujarat in 2017. (Photo: News18)

After losing memory in an accident, this woman from Gujarat left her house unknowingly six years ago and went missing subsequently. A joint effort of Bengal and Gujrat Police has now helped her return home.

This is the story of Dhani Bahen who has now returned back to home in Gujarat.

In 2022, Nandigram Police in West Bengal got information that one vagabond lady was seen roaming in Tarachandbarh village of the district. Police spoke to her and realised that she was unable to recall anything. She was then sent to Nandigram SS Hospital.

Thereafter, police then sent her to Swadhar Greh, Pallikatha, for her safe custody. She was given counselling session there and slowly got her memory back. During further inquiry, her identity was ascertained, and it was found that she had been missing from her house in Gujarat since 2017.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Bengal police immediately informed its Gujarat counterpart.

On February 8, Gujrat Police along with the woman’s brother and husband came to the police station in Nandigram where she was handed over to them after proper verification.

It was an emotional moment when Gujarat police came to take Dhani Bahen and her family members reunited with tears in their eyes. It was also emotional moment for Bengal police too, Additional Sp East Medinipur Shraddha Pandey told News18.

“I feel immensely content that we could help in reuniting the family. The feeling of helplessness and hopelessness when one’s family member goes missing cannot be described in words. The lady’s sons were in tears of disbelief when they heard from us. With cooperation of the Dahod rural police, this feat was possible. We wish the lady a happy life ahead," Shraddha Pandey said.

Relatives of Dhani said that she met with an accident in which she had brain injury, after which she lost her memory. Thereafter, one day, she suddenly went missing.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 11:34 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 11:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About