Lotus Fiber Weaver, Bijiyashanti, Excels As an Entrepreneur, Provides Employment to 30 Women in Manipur

The day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi> hailed Manipur and its Chief Minister Biren Singh for providing a maximum number of jobs by ensuring the highest number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) registration in the entire northeast region some 32 kilometers away from capital Imphal, Bijiyashanti Tongbram was busy weaving threads from lotus stem at her cottage industry. She owns a start-up by the name of ‘Sanajing Sana Thambal’ few kilometers from Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast famous for its numerous unique floating islands known as “Phumdis" and blooming Lotus.

27 year old, graduate in Botany, Bijiya had a fetish for Thambal (Lotus as known in Manipur) since her childhood but never thought of making a profession out of it. Today she not only is a young dynamic entrepreneur but provides avenues of employment to 30 other women making them independent. She says that her course on entrepreneurship under the MSME project “Flavour & Fragrance" has helped her a lot in establishing herself and fulfilling her dreams. In 2018, she attended a program on ‘How to become an entrepreneur’ at the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME Centre) in Manipur.

“I got the scheme from the Star-up Manipur in 2018-19. I was selected in the Idea Stage and got a loan of rupees 1.5 Lakhs. I started my cottage industry with the amount where I worked extracting fiber from lotus stem which otherwise is a waste product. In 2018, initially, I was alone, and then gradually involved my family and relatives in the trade. In 2020 it received rupees 3 Lakhs as a grant from the Chief Minister with which I employed 30 other women and imparted training to them in the intricate art of making fiber from lotus stem and upgraded my small industry" says Bijiyashanti Tongbram.

“In 2019, when I spread the word around my village, seven women joined me and I taught them how to extract the fiber and do the weaving. Then, people from other nearby villages got to know of it and a total of 15 women were trained. Their ages ranged from 22 to 50. By January 2020, I trained 40 people and 20 of them continue to make the thread. 7 of them work from my home unit and the others have their wooden tables and spinning wheels to extract the fiber. I buy back the fiber from them and stitch neckties, scarves and also plan to make face masks. To make the garments we use a traditional bamboo-based loom."

According to the young entrepreneur, the lotus fabric is sold for rupees 150 per one gram and has healing qualities. It takes time to prepare the fibers therefore is expensive. After the lockdown relaxation, she has sent consignments of garments and fabric to Bangalore, Gujarat, and Jaipur.

Manipur Chief Minister Singh in his recent tweet asserted that a total of 11,172 MSMEs were registered from Manipur as of July 30, 2021. This has resulted in the creation of 99,568 jobs in the state. N Biren Singh is credited for having the highest number of MSME units in the northeast to the Startup Manipur and TRIFED schemes under which several educated unemployed youths took up new ventures in the MSME sector. We have started witnessing the fruits of our initiatives like Start-Up Manipur, TRIFED, etc," the CM tweeted.

According to regulations, the government provides loans of up to rupees 25 lakh for plant and machinery installation in the manufacturing sector to micro-enterprises; up to rupees 5 crores to small enterprises, and up to rupees 10 crores to medium enterprises. In the service sector, the government provides loan up to rupees10 lakh to micro enterprises, up to rupees 2 crores to small enterprises, and up to rupees 5 crores to medium enterprises.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the initiative of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector to create 1 lakh jobs in Manipur on Saturday. According to the Government of India’s analysis of Udyam Registration Data, Manipur now joins the highest-ranking states in Northeast India in terms of registration of MSMEs and employment generation.

“Well done Manipur! Keep up the good work of leveraging the strength of the MSME sector in order to further the state’s progress," the PM tweeted.

The CM thanked Modi in response to the prime minister’s tweet: “Thank you Hon’ble PM for your continuous guidance and support to catapult the growth trajectory of Manipur. With your visionary leadership and policies, youths from the remotest corners of Manipur are living their dreams and serving society today."​

