Loudspeaker Row: PFI Leader Who Made Threatening Remark Absconding, Search Ops Underway, Says Mumbra Police

Mumbra Police on Sunday said that Popular Front of India Mumbra President Abdul Matin Shekhani, who had made controversial statement amid loudspeaker row, has been absconding while cops are conducting search operation to locate him. The PFI leader had issued an open threat saying that if loudspeakers were removed from the mosques then they won’t spare anyone.

According to the police, two teams are conducting a search operation to locate Shekhani. A case has been registered against him for controversial statements made earlier on Friday.

“Some people have problems with Azaan, some people have problems with our mosques and madrasas. I want to give them only one message - we want peace. Popular Front of India has a slogan - don’t touch us or else we won’t spare you. If you touch even one madarasa or loudspeaker, the PFI would be there," he had said.

An FIR had been registered by the Police against Sheikhani under IPC section 188 and sections 37(3) and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act for an illegal gathering where he gave this speech.

Shekhani’s statements were in the backdrop of the MNS chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on speaker in front of every mosque.

