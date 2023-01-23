Love Beyond Borders: Pak Woman Entered India Illegally to Marry UP Man She Met Online, Held in Bengaluru

“Bajrangi Bhaijaan", a character played onscreen by superstar Salman Khan, crossed the border into Pakistan illegally to help a minor girl meet her family. In a case of life imitating art similarly like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan" but in the reverse direction, a 19-year-old Pakistani woman entered India without valid travel documents to meet the love of her life.

However, it was not a happy ending for the couple who tricked authorities for months but finally was arrested in Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Iqra Jeevani, was staying in India with a changed name Raava Yadav. She met 25-year-old Mulayam Singh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, through a Ludo gaming application and the duo fell for each other.

The couple made a plan to tie the knot in Nepal in September last year and later came to India. They got married again in Junnasandra area of Sarjapura road in Bengaluru. Mulayam joined a private company as a security guard in HSR layout and both started to live together at labour quarters in Junnasandra. Somehow, they managed to get an Aadhar card for Iqra with the name Raava Yadav, using fake documents and the forgery went unnoticed by authorities. Mulayam had applied for an Indian passport for his wife but they managed to get off the radar of authorities.

Advertisement

However, their happily ever after moment ended when Iqra’s attempted to contact her relatives back in Pakistan. This time they got under the radar of the central intelligence, who alerted Karnataka intelligence. Acting on the tip-off, police zeroed in on the exact location and arrested the couple.

While Iqra was handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) officials who then placed her in a state home for women. The agencies are now investigating if Iqra is a spy and is on an espionage mission. Mulayam is also being interrogated by FRRO officials.

The police have also started an investigation to know how Iqra got the Aadhaar card. A case has been registered under sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Govinda Reddy, the owner of the house where the couple lived for all these months has also been taken into custody since he failed to verify their documents.

Read all the Latest India News here