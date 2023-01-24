Even though we say that love knows no boundaries but sometimes it does see a terrible ending. Two girls met each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district, soon became friends, and fell in love. As expected, they faced outrage from their family members, and then when one of them underwent a sex change, things turned sour.

Sonal used to stay with her parents in Jhansi when Sana came in as a paying guest and stayed on the upper floor of the same house in 2016. They first became friends and then fell in love within four months.

As soon as Sonal’s parents got to know about their daughter’s relationship with a woman, they asked Sana to move out of the house.

Sana, who was a government employee in Jhansi, was allotted a quarter and she moved out in 2017. After a few days, Sonal also left her house to live with her.

Later, Sonal convinced Sana to undergo sex-change surgery and for the same, the duo visited Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where doctors performed some medical tests and declared Sana “fit" for the surgery.

Sana then underwent surgery in June 2020 and said she officially changed her name to Sohail Khan. During her hospitalisation, Sonal signed all medical documents as the “wife" of Sohail Khan, Sana was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

In 2022, Sonal bagged a job at the Yatharth Hospital. However, things soon turned sour for Sohail when she noticed a change in Sonal’s behaviour.

Sonal began avoiding her and spent most of her time at the hospital, which often led to arguments between them.

One night, Sohail saw Sonal crying and saying she was missing her family on a group call with two others.

However, she soon discovered that Sonal was in a relationship with one Gyaan, who worked with her at the same hospital. When questioned, Sonal said she wanted to live with Gyaan. Sonal soon left Sohail and returned home. She and her family even filed a case against Sohail, accusing her of rape, abduction and harassment.

Sohail narrated the ordeal before the police, after which Sonal was summoned for questioning but she did not turn up. Sohail, thereafter, approached the court but Sonal avoided appearing before the court.

Sonal was arrested on January 18 and is now out on bail. The next hearing is on February 23.

(with inputs from IANS)

