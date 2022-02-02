Love Triangle Gone Wrong, K’taka Man Dies While Attempting to Save One of His Two Girlfriends

A 28-year-old man named Lloyd D’Souza, who was in a relationship with two women at the same time, died while saving one of them who tried to kill herself by jumping into the Someshwara beach in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. Upon knowing about a triangular love story, all three of them met to discuss the same which later led to a heated argument after which one of the women attempted to die by suicide.

Lloyd, who was a resident of Eliyarpadavu, had called both the women to come near the beach to discuss the matter but got into an argument with them. Meanwhile, one of the women felt cheated and jumped into the beach. Immediately, Llyod jumped into the beach to save her and managed to do so. But the water currents were so swift and strong that he couldn’t stay afloat until help came in. He was pulled out of the water by a few bystanders and rushed to a nearby hospital, but didn’t survive.

Llyod was working in Abu Dhabi and had returned to his native place during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was staying here for a year and befriended the two women whom he already knew socially. While in a relationship with one woman, he started to have an affair with another.

“All three were in constant argument for a few days as to whom should the guy choose finally. Llyod decided to end this once and for all and hence called both the women to the beach. When he jumped into the sea to save the woman, local people tried to save him, but couldn’t. A case has been registered at Ullal police station. The woman who was saved is recovering in hospital," said N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

