Light to Moderate Rains Likely Over North Coastal Andhra as Low Pressure Area Develops Over Bay of Bengal

Heavy rains are likely at one or two places in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on October 16. (Twitter)
Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at one or two places of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts.

PTI
Updated: October 15, 2021, 19:58 IST

Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 15-16 as a low pressure area is now stretching over west central and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at one or two places of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts today.

Heavy rains are likely at one or two places in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on October 16. Squally weather with winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over West central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the weather office.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till tomorrow, it said.

first published: October 15, 2021, 19:44 IST
