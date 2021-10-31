Low Vaccine Figures a Concern, PM Modi to Meet CMs, District Officials on November 3; Maharashtra, UP on List

A meeting will be convened by the Union Health Ministry in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Bharti Pawar on November 3 to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states whose current numbers are below the national average.

The meeting, to be held via video conferencing at 12pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The chief ministers of the 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.

Just last week, Mandaviya held a meeting with all the state health ministers on the need to boost vaccination across the country so that at least 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose can be completed before the end of November. The Union government has also spoken about launching door-to-door vaccination drive starting November 2, which marks ‘Dhanwantari Divas’ or ‘Dhanteras’.

Sources also told CNN-News18 that PM Modi will officially flag-off the door-to-door vaccination drive on the day, which the Centre has named “Har Ghar Dastak".

It has come to the notice of the Centre that several states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among the others are falling behind the national average for the first and second dose.

It has also come to the Centre’s notice that close to 11 crore people have not come forth to take the second dose despite them being overdue. In total, it is the population from 17 states that has contributed to this number. More than 1.6 crore population of Uttar Pradesh has not come for the second dose; of this, more than 50,000 are those who have crossed more than four weeks which is over and above the prescribed interval between two doses.

Similarly, more than 1.10 crore population of Madhya Pradesh is yet to take it second dose. The population overdue is over 86 lakh in Rajasthan and 76 lakh in Maharashtra. In Bihar, the number is over 72 lakh whereas Tamil Nadu has over 60 lakh people yet to be vaccinated despite being eligible for second dose.

Those overdue in Karnataka are at over 51 lakh, Gujarat stands at over 42 lakh, Chhattisgarh 39.95 lakh, Telangana 36.6 lakh, Bengal 36.16 lakh, Jharkhand at 33.8 lakh, Odisha 33 lakh, Haryana 27 lakh, Punjab 26.4 lakh, Kerala at around 25 lakh and Assam at over 21 lakh.

A total of 49 districts across 17 states have also reported vaccination numbers for the first dose less than 50%. Districts from Jharkhand include Godda, Deogarh, West Singhbum amongst others. Districts from Maharashtra which reported less than 50% of the first dose vaccination include Aurangabad, Hingoli, Nanded and Beed. Manipur districts are Senapati, Tamenglong and others, while Meghalaya districts with less than 50 per cent include West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills.

Overall, India has administered over 105 crore vaccines so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.