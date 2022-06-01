Home » News » India » LPG 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Price Cut Today; Will Domestic Cooking Gas Become Cheaper?

LPG 19-Kg Commercial Cylinder Price Cut Today; Will Domestic Cooking Gas Become Cheaper?

LPG prices to decrease from June 1
The commercial cylinder price slash comes after two back to back hikes in the same in the last two months. After the latest revision, it will cost Rs 2219 in Delhi.

Business Desk| News18.com
Updated: June 01, 2022, 09:33 IST

The prices of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has been slashed by Rs 135 with effect from Wednesday, June 1, state-owned retailers said in a notification on the day. This comes after two back to back hikes in commercial cylinder prices over the past two months. However, no price revision in domestic gas cylinders was announced. The decision was announced by the oil marketing companies early on Wednesday, as the new month began.

With the latest revision, price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced to Rs 2219, down from the earlier price of Rs 2,355.50, as per the revised list of the oil marketing companies.

