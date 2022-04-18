Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, First Engineer & Senior-Most in the Force, Appointed Indian Army Chief

Army Vice Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed as the new chief of the Indian Army on Monday as incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane is likely being seen as the frontrunner for the Chief of Defence Staff’s post. Naravane is due to retire by the end of this month.

Lt Gen Pande, an engineer, will take over the reign as he is the senior-most in the force after General Naravane. He became the senior-most after a few top officers retired in the last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army’s training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

A few other senior-most leaders had retired by January end. Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty and Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi retired on January 31.

(With IANS inputs)

