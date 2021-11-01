Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri Takes Charge as GOC of Indian Army's Western Command

Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri took charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Western Command on Sunday, an official statement said. Western Command’s headquarters are based in Chandimandir, Haryana. Ambala-based Kharga Corps, Yol-based Rising Star Corps and Jalandhar-based Vajra Corps come under the Western Command.

“Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri assumed the command of #WesternCommand on November 1, 2021," the Indian Army said on Twitter. “In a solemn ceremony conducted at Chandimandir Military Station, Army Commander paid tributes to bravehearts at Veersmiriti and reviewed the Guard of Honour," it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.