Veteran Tamil Nadu politician Pazha Nedumaran on Monday made a shocking claim that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was declared dead by the Sri Lankan government in 2009, is alive and healthy.

The founder of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Prabhakaran, led an extensive guerrilla campaign for a Tamil state in the island nation. He was also the main accused in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur in 1991.

Nedumaran, the president of the World Tamils Confederation, said Prabhakaran will appear soon and would announce his plans for the “liberation" of the Tamil race.

“Pleased to announce the truth about our Tamil national leader Prabhakaran. He’s fine. I’m very happy to announce this to the Tamil people all over the world. I hope this news will put an end to the speculations that have been systematically spread about him so far," news agency ANI quoted Nedumaran as saying.

“Let me inform you that he (Prabhakaran) is soon going to announce a plan for the liberation of the Tamil race. All the Tamil people of the world should support him together," he added.

An emergency was imposed in Sri Lanka in 1983 when the LTTE under its late commander Velupillai Prabhakaran was posing a threat to the country’s government and forces. The island nation remained under the emergency for 28 years. Sri Lanka’s Parliament extended the state of emergency every month and the practice continued despite the end of the war in 2009.

After years of fighting between the Sri Lanka forces and LTTE, Prabhakaran was declared dead in May 2009 and some of his photographs were also released.

