Luck Running Out for Anubrata Mondal: CBI Focus on TMC Leader And Daughter's Lottery-winning Streak

How many times did Anubrata Mondal or his daughter Sukanya win at lotteries? The question has been raised by many but the answer is still shadowy. People are aware of his one-time lottery win after seeing an advertisement in the newspapers. The jailed Trinamool Congress leader never spoke about it though.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has now said that not only Anubrata, but his daughter Sukanya’s two bank accounts received Rs 51 lakh from lottery wins. According to CBI sources, Rs 10 lakh of lottery money came into Anubrata’s account three years ago. The agency is now looking at whether the 3-4 lottery wins were because of sheer good fortune or something else.

In January, the name and photograph of TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal appeared on the website of a popular lottery organisation for winning Rs 1 crore. The CBI raided a lottery counter near the Bolpur Chowrasta last Friday. The shop owner, along with two other lottery traders, was also interrogated at the agency’s temporary camp at Ratankuthi in Santiniketan. Anubrata was questioned by investigators at an Asansol correctional facility about his lottery wins. He was arrested in connection with a multi-crore cattle smuggling case recently.

Advertisement

According to sources, the CBI has found the whereabouts of three more lottery wins during the investigation while checking the bank account details of Anubrata and Sukanya. These three lottery tickets were also bought from Bolpur and nearby areas. The agency says that from these wins, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 26 lakh came into Sukanya’s bank accounts. In 2019, Anubrata’s account also received Rs 10 lakh through a lottery win, according to CBI sources. However, it is not clear whether Anubrata bought the lottery ticket directly or obtained someone else’s winning ticket.

Anubrata and TMC’s rivals alleged that this was just a ruse to turn black money white. Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumder said in Raiganj on Tuesday that he wants to know which astrologer Anubrata and his daughter used to see as they won so much money from the lottery. He also alleged that the money has been looted by cheating the common people in the name of the lottery. Black money has been converted into white money, he claimed.

Advertisement

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty has alleged that behind the lottery wins fraud has been perpetrated, like chit fund, so that many people become rich with the money of the poor. He demanded an investigation into the matter as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum district vice-president Malay Mukherjee said, “This case is pending before the court. So let the inquiry go on. The opposition is only trying to malign us."

Read all the Latest India News here