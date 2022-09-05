Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Lucknow's Hazratganj, Efforts on to Evacuate Guests

A massive fire broke out at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.

As per preliminary reports, many guests and staff members are trapped inside Hotel Levana in Lucknow, where the fire broke. Efforts are underway to evacuate the people trapped in the hotel rooms.

Emergency relief teams are breaking hotel windows of the hotel with iron rods to rescue people trapped inside.

