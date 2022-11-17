For Refusing 'Nikah & Religious Conversion', 19-year-old Lucknow Woman Pushed to Death

A 19-year-old girl died after she was pushed from the fourth floor of a building in Lucknow following a heated argument with a man.

The victim, identified as Nidhi Gupta, was taken to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Following the incident an FIR was logged against a Mohd Sufiyan, allegedly the victim’s boyfriend. According to Gupta’s parents, Sufiyan was trying to convert her into Islam, the police said.

The FIR under sections of murder, and forced religious conversion is based on the complaint made by the girl’s mother, additional DCP (west) CN Sinha said.

Advertisement

“A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a dight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family’s statement in the matter, and the investigation is underway," Sinha added.

However, the police also added that they are not very convinced on the “love Jihad" angle as of now.

This comes as 26-year-Old Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, in which he chopped off her body into 35 pieces. The murder took place on May 18, and came to light six months later when the 28-year-old call centre employee was arrested on November 12. Gory details of the killing have, however, hit headlines since and sent shockwaves across the country.

Poonawala was called in for questioning in October — four months after the murder — but managed to avoid suspicion by “offering all help in tracing Walkar".

Police sources said when he was allowed to go after questioning in October, Poonawala clearly felt confident. He left thinking he was playing a perfect double game: co-operating with the police in the search for his ‘dead’ live-in partner, the report stated.

Advertisement

When he was called for a second round of questioning early this month, he gave some contradictory statements. Altered, police officers step up surveillance but made Poonawala feel that routine questioning was over and nothing suspicious had emerged.

Read all the Latest India News here