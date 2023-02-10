LIVE: UP Investors Summit Will Kick Off at 10am With $1 Trillion Economy Goal; PM Modi to Launch

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 08:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Lucknow News LIVE Updates: Read the latest news from Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and other cities across India today at News18.com. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit on Friday at 10 am in Lucknow. Additionally, several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Vaishnaw, will chair different sessions. Read More
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled a 12-foot-tall statue of Lord Laxman near the Lucknow airport besides inaugurating other projects.
During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also present his thoughts about the growing and transforming Uttar Pradesh. There will be a total of 34 sessions in three days. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second day and 11 sessions on the last day. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday. With these two trains, Maharashtra will now have four Vande Bharats – two interstate and two intrastate – which will help boost connectivity. READ MORE
A large number of painters were deputed to paint the road sides leading up to the Summit venue in Lucknow, and an equal army of men were tasked to prune trees, plant ornamental plants along the entire stretch of route leading to the venue, officials said.
The event, being held in state capital’s Vrindavan Yojna area, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 10-12 February event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists. READ MORE
The preparations for the event in Lucknow began almost two months ago. The roads leading to the event have been spruced up. The roads are being repaired and expanded at various places on Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road, Lohia path, and the road leading to Shaheed Path from Samtamulak crossing. Lucknow Police Commissionerate have deployed additional police and traffic personnel on the roads leading to the Vrindavan Yojna in a run up to the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday at around 3 pm. With these two trains, Maharashtra will now have four Vande Bharats – two interstate and two intrastate – which will help boost connectivity.
Many firsts will be covered with the inauguration of these two trains: Maharashtra will be the first state to have intrastate Vande Bharats; they will be crossing the ghat sections of Karjat-Lonavala and Kasara-Igatpuri; and this is the first time that two of these trains are being inaugurated at the same time.
First, PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Solapur train, which will be the ninth Vande Bharat in the country. “The new world-class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur, and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune,” the ministry said.
The country’s tenth Vande Bharat, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train, will also be inaugurated on the same day. Apart from enhancing connectivity between CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi, this train will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur.
