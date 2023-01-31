Does the mention of a Lucknow couple romancing on a scooty ring a bell? Yes, we are talking about the video that went viral earlier this month where the duo was riding hugging face to face with the scooty in motion. If you remember the details of the case, the driver Vickey Sharma was traced with the aid of 100 CCTV cameras and arrested under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. The girl had been let off since she was a minor. Now, some new information has come to the light.

Akhilesh Mishra, the inspector in-charge of Hazratganj police station, said that the duo came in contact by chance when the mobile phone of the girl’s father was mistakenly left with the accused. During interrogation, Vickey reportedly told the police that he also owned a shop in the vicinity of the shop that the minor girl’s father owned.

During a visit to his shop for some work-related matter, the girl’s father left behind his mobile phone at Vickey’s shop. Not able to recollect where he left his phone, the father made a call from his daughter’s cell phone to track it. Vickey told the police that he then saved the girl’s mobile number on his own phone and that he initiated a conversation with the teenager. The girl reciprocated and soon the friendship blossomed into a relationship.

Additionally, this was not the only vehicle-related incident that Vickey was involved in. Upon cross-checking with RTO’s online challan checking mobile application, police came to know that several challans have already been issued for Vickey Sharma’s scooty.

Vicky Sharma was brought before the court after filing a charge under sections 294 and 279 of the IPC for performing an immoral act in public and reckless driving, from which he was granted bail. The girl was let off with a warning.

