Lucknow to Soon Get At Least 3 Flyovers. Details Inside

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to get a big relief from traffic jams soon. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had, last month, announced several big flyovers for the city and the blueprints for the same are also ready.

According to reports, soon after the election process is over, construction will start for elevated flyovers from Madianv to IIM Crossing, Khurram Nagar to Indira Nagar Sector 25 and Munshi Pulia to Polytechnic. Apart from that, construction work is in full force for the flyover at the Awadh intersection.

The flyover between Munshi Pulia and Polytechnic will run for around 1.868 kilometres. This flyover would have four lanes and will cost roughly ₹170.60 crores. At the same time, the flyover between Khurram Nagar and Indira Nagar Sector 25 will be around 1.8 kilometres long.

There’s a proposal to expand this flyover to Kalyanpur. This project will cost ₹140 crores. Another flyover, from Madiyav to IIM crossing, roughly 1.94 km and at a cost of roughly ₹140 crores, will also be constructed.

Last month, Gadkari and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for around ₹8000 crores worth of infrastructure, including the Lucknow-Kanpur highway, which will also connect to Ghaziabad. These flyovers are part of the same announcement.

In addition, the journey from Ghaziabad to Lucknow will take only three-and-a-half hours. The environment will be given extra attention during the construction of the expressway, with a separate green belt being constructed beside the E-way. Gadkari also announced that a study will be conducted for a flyover at the SGPGI intersection, as well as the construction of a cloverleaf bridge at the equality-oriented crossroads.

