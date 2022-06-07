RSS Offices in Lucknow, Unnao Receive Bomb Threat Over WhatsApp; UP Police Files FIR

An FIR has been registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow after a bomb threat was made to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao on Monday night.

“An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS office in Lucknow & Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that RSS offices will be blown up was sent at 8 pm yesterday. With Cyber Cell’s help, the number that sent the message will be traced," Lucknow Police said in a statement.

The police added that the number is being trace with the help of the Cyber Cell.

The messages, from international numbers, were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Kannada.

This incident comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for communal harmony while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers’ training camp) in Nagpur. Hindus should realize that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their “brothers by blood relation", Bhagwat said.

