Lucknow Woman Mauled to Death by Pet Pitbull Dog

An old woman in Lucknow was mauled to death by her pet dog in Qaiserbagh area of the city on Tuesday. The dog, a pit bull, kept biting and attacking the elderly owner for over an hour before she died of the injuries.

The incident was reported from Bengali Tola area of Qaiserbagh locality in Lucknow. The dog belonged to the son, who is a gym trainer.

According to the neighbours, the woman, Sushila Tripathi, was heard screaming and crying on Tuesday after which they tried to get inside the house. However, it was locked from the inside.

It was only after her son reached home that Sushila was taken to Balrampur Hospital where she died during treatment.

Sushila’s husband had died some years back and she used to live with her son Amit. On Tuesday morning, while Amit had gone to the gym, Sushila was taking a walk with her two pet dogs on the terrace of the house when the incident happened.

The victim had two dogs, one Labrador and a Pitbull. During a walk, the Pitbull attacked Sushila and badly hit her on her stomach, face and hand. She started screaming loudly to save herself and Hearing her scream, the maid reached the terrace and saw Sushila lying on the ground in blood.

The maid immediately called Amit and narrated the whole incident. Amit came home and rushed the injured mother to Balrampur Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The hospital staff informed the police about the matter after which the police reached the spot. The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

