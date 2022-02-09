Ludhiana Blast: NIA Goes After 'Khalistani' Jaswinder Singh Multani, Requests Blue Corner Notice, Look Out Circular

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has requested concerned agencies to issue a look out circular and blue corner notice against Jaswinder Singh Multani, an alleged Khalistani operative linked to the recent bomb blast in a Ludhiana court and for attempts to “foment trouble" in poll-bound Punjab.

According to sources in the NIA, India’s apex counter-terrorist agency has requested Interpol to issue a ‘blue corner’ notice against Multani, who is allegedly a close aide of Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu wanted in multiple cases registered by central agencies and Punjab Police.

Central agencies request Interpol to issue ‘blue corner’ notice to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities with relation to a crime.

Similarly, a look out circular (LOC) will help NIA track Multani’s movement in case he visits India through his passport. The agencies deployed at the airport will alert NIA and stop him from travelling further. The NIA has also announced Rs 10-lakh reward on the Germany-based Multani.

“His last location was Germany and, to nab him, it is necessary to involve Interpol for which a ‘blue corner’ notice has been requested," a senior official told News18.

The NIA has booked Multani and his other associates in a case related to criminal conspiracy plotted by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad. They have been charged with radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab, on ground and online through social media, to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India.

“They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in the state. Jaswinder Singh Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai and other parts of India," NIA had said in a press release in December.

According to sources, he was planning to send explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to carry out terrorist activities. He is closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjer, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others, sources added.

