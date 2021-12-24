Ludhiana Court Blast: IED Planter May Have Been Killed While Assembling 'Highly Explosive' Bomb

Investigating agencies have found that the executor of the bomb in the Ludhiana court blast may have been killed while assembling the explosive device. The blast on Thursday killed one person and injured several others. The identity of the person who planted the bomb is not known yet, sources said.

According to top sources from Punjab Police, a mobile phone as well as SIM and data cards have been recovered from the crime scene. The positioning of these items suggested that the person who planted the improvised explosive device (IED) was killed in the process of assembling it, sources added.

Sources said due to bursting of a water pipe and resulting water flow, crucial parts of the bomb were missing, and that agencies were working to find residual of the explosive used in the blast. The IED, however, was a high quantity explosive, they added.

The National Investigation Agency could soon take over the probe, given the likely use of RDX in the powerful explosion and the suspicion of the involvement of a newly evolved Pakistan-based terror module.

The Punjab government has already sought the Centre’s help in the analysis of the explosive used. Central agencies are suspecting that the Pakistan-based module has planned more attacks and an alarm has been raised in the state.

Intelligence agencies have already said international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa is behind the blast. The outfit’s chief Wadhawa Singh executed the attack with the help of local gangster Harvinder Singh (aka Rinda Singh), they added. Rinda allegedly activated some gangsters in Punjab to carry out the blast.

