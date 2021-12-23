Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: 2 Killed, Many Hurt in IED Explosion, CM Channi Smells Plot Before Elections

Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: At least two people are reported to have been killed, while two others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. Initial report said that many more are feared to be injured.
The blast reportedly took place around 12:22 pm in the washroom on third floor at a time when the district court was functioning. Sources said that it seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom got demolished and window panes smashed. Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.
Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the matter is being investigated. “We are verifying, injured have been sent to hospital. Bomb disposal squad is arriving. Area will be sealed until investigation is done," he added. Bhullar further said that the forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government over the incident, and said that the authorities have failed, there’s no law and order in the state. Ludhiana court blast raises a big question on government’s work, he added.
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat prayed for the safety of people in the city. “Disturbing to know of the blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Dismissing law and order seems to be the norm in Punjab these days. Hope this trend is brought to a halt at the earliest," he added.
